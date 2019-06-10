Ndume, Kalu, Bago absent as APC Govs, NWC meet NASS caucus

…We’re still talking to Ndume, says Oshiomhole

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Ahead of Tuesday’s inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC as well as the party’s National Working Committee NWC on Monday met with the APC caucus of the incoming National Assembly.

The meeting which had several of the governors in attendance was to finalize arrangements regarding its zoning of principal offices in the national assembly and ensure that lawmakers elected on the party’s platform vote as directed.

However, some of the aspirants who have vowed to pursue their ambitions in defiance of party directives were conspicuously absent from the meeting. Among those who were absent were Sen. Ali Ndume who is squaring up against the party’s choice, Sen. Ahmed Lawan for the office of the senate president; Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu who is also against Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege for the deputy presidency of the senate and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago who is vying for Speaker, House of Representatives as against the party’s favoured candidate, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also absent were Sen. Fanjuma Goje who had earlier stepped down for Lawan, as well as Sen. Francis Alimikhena who is also contesting against Sen. Omo-Agege.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole said the meeting was “basically to firm up all the conversations and lobbying that have gone on and we have already had a meeting with specific conclusions”.

While he restated the decision of the party to support Sen. Lawan and Hon. Gbajabiamila for the office of senate president and house speakership respectively, he said the party will also support Sen. Omo-Agege and Idris Wase as deputies for both positions.

“We have all agreed as a caucus to endorse distinguished Sen. Ahmed Lawan as APC candidate for the presidency of the senate and distinguished Sen. Omo-Agege for the deputy presidency of the senate.

“All those that have stepped down as a mark of respect for the party leadership are all qualified and they are all unanimous to back the candidates of the party”, said Oshiomhole.

Talking to Ndume

Oshiomhole added that the party was still trying to get Sen. Ndume to jettison his ambition and accept the position of the party.

“Well, for now we are still trying to talk to Ali Ndume. I believe that he is a democrat. He understands that in a democracy, it is important that he listens to the voice of the majority and accept the decisions of the majority. I mean it is all about sacrifice. Like I said, I do not know of anybody who has been elected who is not qualified to become the Senate President, and senators are equal. For those who have stepped down, they have done that in recognition of the fact that at a particular point in time, only one person will emerge and I believe that my dear friend, Sen. Ali Ndume will not be a lone ranger. He will abide by the spirit of the party and he will respect our overall leader who is the president of our country, who is also the leader of our party. I do not have any fear, I believe Ndume will accept the will of the majority”, he stated.

‘Why I stepped down for Gbajabiamila’

Meanwhile, member-elect for Isuikwato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkeiru Onyejeocha has explained her decision to step down for Hon. Gbajabiamila, saying it was after wise consultations with different strata of the Nigerian society.

“I must also say that this historical decision to review my position and stepdown for the party’s choice in the person of Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila was after another round of consultations and appeals from prominent Nigerians, lawmakers-elect, women groups and members of my immediate constituency in the Southeast. It has not come lightly”, she said.

Speaking further, she said; “I have no personal disagreement whatsoever with Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and I had from day one acknowledged his competence, capacity and experience to lead the House as our Speaker. However, as a representative and honourable lawmaker like him, I have a duty first, to my people and also to my lovely constituencies. But as a woman of knowledge and wisdom, I also understand when it is apt to work for the greater good of the country and my party.

“I have therefore asked my friends and supporters – distinguished lawmakers who have backed my aspiration from day one, to give Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila their votes come on June 11, 2019, so that we can build a new legislative harmony and friendship for the common good of Nigerians. Let me also ask other fellow contestants to shield their swords, put the past behind us and join in this overwhelming adoption of “Leader” as the sole candidate when we resume a new legislative agenda.

“I am therefore stepping down with a greater hope based on assurances from my party leaders and colleagues, that in the leadership and management of the House of Representatives in the 9th legislative session, the interest and voice of my constituencies – Southeast and women in Nigeria – will be carried along, fully recognised and effectively reintegrated. I have confidence in this assurances and also that my campaign has further sensitise my party to the imperative of inclusion of the Southeast and women in the governance of the country in the next four years”, she added.