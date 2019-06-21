Ndidi: We’re not worried about any team at the AFCON

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi has submitted ahead of the team’s first match at the Africa Cup of Nations which begins this weekend that the team currently is full of confidence in their team camp in Alexandria, and as a result are not scared or worried about any team on the continent.

Ndidi, a former Genk player finished the past season as the best tackler in the Premier League with 144 tackles.

He was also the adjudged the 17th best passer of the ball in the EPL after he made 1,985 passes.

Ndidi, who remains a key player in the current set up, also hinted that the 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe and the 1-0 loss to Senegal is not affecting the team heading into their first match against Burundi today.

“We are not worried about any team….Its football, we just have to go on the pitch and do what we know how to do best”.

“The better side will win, but for now, the two results from the friendly matches does not really affect us, I believe…I do not think that we are scared”.

Three-time champions, Nigeria will face Burundi on 22nd June in their tournament before they confront Guinea on 26th June and tackle Madagascar on 30th June, all in Alexandra.

