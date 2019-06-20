NDF to Governors’ Forum: Tackle insecurity dispassionately

The National Democratic Front, NDF, has warned the Nigerian Governors’ Forum against looking for scapegoats to cover their failures to tackle nagging insecurity in their respective states.

This statement came following the release of the Global Peace Index 2019 that places Nigeria at number 148 of the countries of the world surveyed.

NDF said it has uncovered a plot by some state governors to exploit this report as a basis to demand some unhealthy changes in the nation’s security architecture, in furtherance of their individual agenda.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday, Dr Abdulkadir Bolaji, Secretary General of the forum noted that the statement became imperative following the move by state governors under the Nigerian Governors Forum to prevail on President Mhammadu Buhari to take steps that may be inimical to national interest while being favourable to state governors.

NDF, therefore, urged President Buhari to question governors’ commitment to peace and security given the persistent with which they have done things that promote and complicates the problems that the country is dealing with.

It is common knowledge that reports such as this usually are unable to factor in the most recent developments, like the progress a country has made in dealing with its security problems. But this briefing is not about the Global Peace Index 2019, which we shall address at a later date.

The crux of the briefing is the surreptitious move by state governors under the Nigerian Governors Forum to prevail on President Mhammadu Buhari to take steps that may be inimical to national interest while being favourable to state governors. A key one among these questionable steps is a demand for a supposed overhaul of the security structure, citing instances and making excuses that have no bearing on the reality of addressing the complex security breaches that have been created in the land.

We find it most uncharitable that the Governors Forum is now agitating to have the wrong solutions implemented to address the problem that its members were solely responsible for creating.

Since the chief executives of the second tier of government appear to have suffered amnesia about how they caused the current set of problems in the land, it is necessary to refresh their minds for them to recollect how they serially raped the land to produce the present harvest of problems that appear resistant to known solutions.

It is pertinent to remind our dear governors that the degeneration of the security situation of the country, in non-Boko Haram aspects, only worsened after the recent general elections, in which many of them without tangible projects and programmes to entice voters were desperate to win.

Vanguard