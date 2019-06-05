By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MANAGING Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Prof Nelson Brambaifa, had expressed shock over realisation that communities in Ikwerre kingdom, including Ubima, home to Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, have been without public power supply for over two years.

Brambaifa expressed the dismay during a visit to Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre Local Government Area, LGA, where he assured the Chairman, Supreme Council of Ikwerre Traditional Rulers, Eze Blessing Wagor, Nye-Nwe Ali on ongoing NDDC project to restore electricity to Ikwerre kingdom, beginning with Ubima and Isiokpo.

The prolong power blackout in the communities, he noted, was “anomalous and absurd,” stating that the situation needed to be corrected urgently as part of a region-wide intervention in communities of the Niger Delta region.

He said the interventionist project, “almost completed, will be commissioned in the next two weeks” as NDDC was using the restoration project for Ubima and Isiokpo as pilot scheme that would eventually cover other distressed areas in the Niger Delta.

He appealed to the traditional rulers and benefitting communities to ensure that the electricity infrastructure in their areas were protected from vandals and thieves

The NDDC boss who also inspected the ongoing restoration projects in Ozuoba, Omagwa, Ubima and Isiopko, was accompanied on the occasion by the commission’s Acting Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr. Chris Amadi who hails from equally affected Isiokpo.

Managing Director, Income Electrix Limited, Matthew Edevbie, the contractor handling the project explained that entire Ikwerre LGA was going to be served by two sources of power; one from Ahoada and the other from Rumuosi sub-stations.

He explained that “In Ubima, we have installed eight transformers and within the next one week there will be power in the town. We appealing to the communities to safeguard the power infrastructure.”

