NCC tasks subscribers on protection of telecom infrastructure

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, had emphasised the need for telecom subscribers to secure telecommunication infrastructure in their domain to ensure quality of services.

The Commission insisted that it is only when teleccom facilities are secured by their host communities that service providers can guarantee high quality of service.

The Director, Zonal Operation, NCC, Mrs Amina Shehu made this known on Thursday at a sensitisation programme on the protection of Telecom infrastructure in Obajana Kogi.

Represented by Mrs Khadigah, the Principal Manager, Zonal Operation Department, Shehu said that the workshop was a platform to enlighten the public and other stakeholders on the need to protect telecom infrastructure.

She said that the workshop was also intended to present a platform for cooperation between stakeholders in the telecommunication industry to reach an understanding towards putting into proper perspective the concerns most often expressed by the public about telecom infrastructure.

“The programme is an initiative of NCC aimed at sensitising the stakeholders as well as creating awareness about the importance of telecom infrastructure in our domain. Telecom infrastructure such as Base Stations and other facilities have been target of vandalism, theft and hostility from host communities.

“It is therefore imperative for the public to regard telecom facilitate as “collectively owned infrastructure that are crucial and essential for the provision of efficient and acceptable quality of service and ought to be keenly protected,’’ she added.