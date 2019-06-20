NCC establishes code to curb cybercrimes

The Nigerian Communication Commission(NCC) on Thursday said it had established an Internet Industry Code of Practice for internet service providers in the country to secure the country’s cyber space.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof. Garba Danbatta, made this known during the 106th edition of the Consumer Outreach Programme (COP) held in Benin.

Danbata, represented by Mr Ismail Adedigba, NCC Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, said the code was a regulatory intervention expected to secure the country’ cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.

“The code will also address issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection, among others.

“While the regulatory intervention and other initiatives are ongoing to sanitise our internet space, telecoms consumers must play their role by taking NCC ‘s awareness campaign seriously.

Danbata said the demand for internet service was on the increase, adding that NCC had designed some programmes aimed at reducing the effects of cybercrimes on telecom consumers in Nigeria.

Mr Abdulazeez Jide who presented a paper during the programme urged telecom consumers to protect themselves by securing their passwords and changing them regularly.

“Do not repeat your password on different websites and ensure you use strong password and change it regularly,” he said.

According to him, constant consumer education and awareness forum such as this had to be sustained by the regulator as well as the service providers.

Also speaking, Gov. Godwin Obaseki who was represented by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paul Ohunbamu, commended the NCC for the initiative.

Obaseki said “l commend your initiative; the programme will afford the people the opportunity to put their complaints forward and discuss how to eradicate cybercrimes.

He gave the assurance that the state government was committed to good governance that would always protect the rights of the people.

“Government is making efforts to industrialise the state to create jobs for the youths,” he said,

The governor urged the people to keep faith with his administration so that the dividend of democracy could be delivered through collaboration.

The theme of the event was ‘ Mitigating effects of cybercrime: the role of telecom consumers.