NCAA begins demolition of telecommunication, banks masts

On 12:22 amIn Newsby Comments

By Lawani Mikairu

LAGOS—FOLLOWING the expiration of the 30 days ultimatum given to telecommunication operators to remove their unauthorised masts, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, will commence immediate demolition of the affected masts in different locations within Nigeria.

The demolition exercise will similarly affect some banks and financial institutions who have discountenanced the “Authority’s regulatory requirements on the clearance to erect any high structure within the navigable airspace in Nigeria.”

Confirming the commencement of the exercise, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, Mr. Sam Adurogboye said: “The Regulatory Authority is left with no choice as the 30-day ultimatum given to those telecommunication service providers has expired.”

 


