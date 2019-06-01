Navy constructs new jetty, 25 man boat, others

By Esther Onyegbula

In its renewed effort to equip its workforce and develop requisite capacities to drive indigenous technology, the Nigerian Navy, commissioned a standard jetty and other projects in Lagos, as part of activities to mark its 63rd anniversary.

The standard jetty, located at the Nigerian Navy Ship NNS Beecroft, was constructed to replace the existing dilapidated one.

Also commissioned, were: a 25-man House Boat, 26 vehicles, 16 Hilux trucks, 10 buses that would enhance personnel, particularly Warrant Officers and ratings, as well as a remodelled naval dockyard apprentice school with full boarding facilities to accommodate 120 trainees, in Victoria Island, Lagos.

While inaugurating the projects, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Mrs Naratu Batagaruwa, applauded the Navy for its operational capability in the last four years.

She said, “I am glad that the Nigerian Navy has continued to make giant strides in the last four years in the areas of manpower development and availability for a platform for the sustained operation and improved welfare of personnel.”

“As a major maritime nation, we must take adequate steps to provide the much-needed capacity to help build the nation. Indeed the maritime environment is a major economic factor at developing our nation, the Nigerian Navy is expected to maintain the required presence that would provide adequate protection on sea lanes of commerce and communication which are vital to national survival.

“Specifically, the prevention or at least the reduction to the barest minimum of all forms of illegal activities particularly crude oil theft, as well as the protection of the environment from pollution which also presents a formidable challenge. “These for me would continue to be areas of emphasis as we move to a brighter future of economic prosperity.”

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, informed that the new jetty at the NNS Beecroft was a key enabler in the attainment of strategic objectives, “as it will provide the needed berthing facilities for various platforms acquired through the NNS fleet and recapitalisation effort for improved Nigerian Navy capabilities and operational efficiency.

“This jetty is urgently needed for the projection of maritime power particularly across the Nation’s Western maritime frontiers”.

He noted that the Navy had in the last four years made a significant improvement in the availability of platforms for sustained operations, as well as a notable presence within the Gulf of Guinea.

He said: ” Our desire is to bequeath future generations a nation that is operationally capable and administratively responsive to the task of securing our maritime domain and fulfilling other assigned task.”

He revealed that the Service, last year, procured 130 assorted vehicles including trucks, buses ambulances, as part of its efforts to enhance transportation and welfare of personnel, about.

Other ongoing projects that are near completion according to him, included the Navy Town Sports complex, the new radiological imaging centre as well as several accommodation quarters for officers and ratings in Ojo.

