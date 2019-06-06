Breaking News
Translate

Nations League: Portugal’s Pepe out of final

On 5:31 pmIn News, Sportsby Comments

Portugal will be without veteran centre-back Pepe as they aim to lift the first ever Nations League title on home soil on Sunday.

Pepe, Nations League
Portugal’s Pepe out of Nations League final

The Porto defender fractured a shoulder blade as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick secured a 3-1 semi-final win over Switzerland on Wednesday.

Portugal will face England or the Netherlands in the final.

[READ ALSO] Mourinho on scouting mission at Lille game

“The player suffered a fractured shoulder blade during the Portugal-Switzerland match,” said the Portuguese Federation on Thursday.

“The player has been ruled out for the national team.”

The 36-year-old picked up the injury after falling awkwardly as he attacked a corner just after the hour mark.

Lille’s Jose Fonte replaced Pepe on the night and is expected to take his place for the final.

VANGUARD


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.