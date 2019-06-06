Nations League: Portugal’s Pepe out of final

Portugal will be without veteran centre-back Pepe as they aim to lift the first ever Nations League title on home soil on Sunday.
The Porto defender fractured a shoulder blade as Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick secured a 3-1 semi-final win over Switzerland on Wednesday.
Portugal will face England or the Netherlands in the final.
“The player suffered a fractured shoulder blade during the Portugal-Switzerland match,” said the Portuguese Federation on Thursday.
“The player has been ruled out for the national team.”
The 36-year-old picked up the injury after falling awkwardly as he attacked a corner just after the hour mark.
Lille’s Jose Fonte replaced Pepe on the night and is expected to take his place for the final.