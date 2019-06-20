Nations Cup: All-time AFCON highest goal scorers

Nations Cup: As the biggest football event on the African continent begins tomorrow in Egypt, Vanguard takes a look at the all-time highest goal scorers in the African Nations Cup.

Name No of Goals Country

1. Samuel Eto Cameroon- 18 Goals

2. Laurent Pokou Ivory Coast- 14 Goals

3. Rashidi Yekini Nigeria- 13 Goals

4 Hassan El Shazly Egypt- 12 Goals

5. Patrick Mboma Cameroon- 11 Goals

6. Hossam Hassan Egypt

7. Didier Drogba Ivory Coast

8. Ndaye Mulamba DR Congo- 10 Goals

9. Joel Tiéhi Ivory Coast

10. Mengistu Worku Ethiopia

11. Francileudo Santos Tunisia

12. Kalusha Bwalya Zambia

13. Manucho Angola- 9 Goals

14. Abdoulaye Traoré Ivory Coast

15. Ahmed Hassan Egypt- 8 Goals

16. André Ayew Ghana

17. Asamoah Gyan Ghana

18. Pascal Feindouno Guinea

19. Flávio Angola- 7 Goals

20. Roger Milla Cameroon

21. Taher Abouzaid Egypt

22. Ali Abo Greisha Egypt

23. Osei Kofi Ghana

24. Frédéric Kanouté Mali

25. Seydou Keita Mali

26. Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria

27. Benni McCarthy South Africa

28. Christopher Katongo Zambia

29. Lakhdar Belloumi Algeria- 6 Goals

30. Mayanga Maku DR Congo

31. Gervinho Ivory Coast

32. Yaya Touré Ivory Coast

33. Mohamed Aboutrika Egypt

34. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon

35. George Alhassan Ghana

36. Wilberforce Mfum Ghana

37. Abedi Pele Ghana

38. Ahmed Faras Morocco

39. Julius Aghahowa Nigeria

40. Segun Odegbami Nigeria

41. Shaun Bartlett South Africa

42. Djamel Menad Algeria- 5 Goals

43. Jean-Michel M’Bono Congo

44. Dieumerci Mbokani DR Congo

45. Wilfried Bony Ivory Coast

46. Salomon Kalou Ivory Coast

47. Hosny Abd Rabo Egypt

48. Ad-Diba Egypt

49. Mohamed Nagy “Gedo” Egypt

50. Amr Zaki Egypt

51. Emad Moteab Egypt

52. Wakaso Mubarak Ghana

53. Fantamady Keita Mali

54. Muda Lawal Nigeria

55. Peter Odemwingie Nigeria

56. Henri Camara Senegal

57. Siyabonga Nomvethe South Africa

