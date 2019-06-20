Nations Cup: All-time AFCON highest goal scorers

Nations Cup: As the biggest football event on the African continent begins tomorrow in Egypt, Vanguard takes a look at the all-time highest goal scorers in the African Nations Cup.
Name No of Goals Country
1. Samuel Eto Cameroon- 18 Goals
2. Laurent Pokou Ivory Coast- 14 Goals
3. Rashidi Yekini Nigeria- 13 Goals
4 Hassan El Shazly Egypt- 12 Goals
5. Patrick Mboma Cameroon- 11 Goals
6. Hossam Hassan Egypt
7. Didier Drogba Ivory Coast
8. Ndaye Mulamba DR Congo- 10 Goals
9. Joel Tiéhi Ivory Coast
10. Mengistu Worku Ethiopia
11. Francileudo Santos Tunisia
12. Kalusha Bwalya Zambia
13. Manucho Angola- 9 Goals
14. Abdoulaye Traoré Ivory Coast
15. Ahmed Hassan Egypt- 8 Goals
16. André Ayew Ghana
17. Asamoah Gyan Ghana
18. Pascal Feindouno Guinea
19. Flávio Angola- 7 Goals
20. Roger Milla Cameroon
21. Taher Abouzaid Egypt
22. Ali Abo Greisha Egypt
23. Osei Kofi Ghana
24. Frédéric Kanouté Mali
25. Seydou Keita Mali
26. Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria
27. Benni McCarthy South Africa
28. Christopher Katongo Zambia
29. Lakhdar Belloumi Algeria- 6 Goals
30. Mayanga Maku DR Congo
31. Gervinho Ivory Coast
32. Yaya Touré Ivory Coast
33. Mohamed Aboutrika Egypt
34. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon
35. George Alhassan Ghana
36. Wilberforce Mfum Ghana
37. Abedi Pele Ghana
38. Ahmed Faras Morocco
39. Julius Aghahowa Nigeria
40. Segun Odegbami Nigeria
41. Shaun Bartlett South Africa
42. Djamel Menad Algeria- 5 Goals
43. Jean-Michel M’Bono Congo
44. Dieumerci Mbokani DR Congo
45. Wilfried Bony Ivory Coast
46. Salomon Kalou Ivory Coast
47. Hosny Abd Rabo Egypt
48. Ad-Diba Egypt
49. Mohamed Nagy “Gedo” Egypt
50. Amr Zaki Egypt
51. Emad Moteab Egypt
52. Wakaso Mubarak Ghana
53. Fantamady Keita Mali
54. Muda Lawal Nigeria
55. Peter Odemwingie Nigeria
56. Henri Camara Senegal
57. Siyabonga Nomvethe South Africa