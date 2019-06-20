Breaking News
Nations Cup: All-time AFCON highest goal scorers

On 5:02 pm

Nations Cup: As the biggest football event on the African continent begins tomorrow in Egypt, Vanguard takes a look at the all-time highest goal scorers in the African Nations Cup.

AFCON 2019, Nations Cup

Name        No of Goals      Country
1. Samuel Eto  Cameroon- 18 Goals

2. Laurent Pokou  Ivory Coast- 14 Goals

3. Rashidi Yekini  Nigeria- 13 Goals

4 Hassan El Shazly  Egypt- 12 Goals

5. Patrick Mboma  Cameroon- 11 Goals
6. Hossam Hassan Egypt
7. Didier Drogba Ivory Coast

8. Ndaye Mulamba  DR Congo- 10 Goals
9. Joel Tiéhi Ivory Coast
10. Mengistu Worku Ethiopia
11. Francileudo Santos Tunisia
12. Kalusha Bwalya Zambia

13. Manucho  Angola- 9 Goals
14. Abdoulaye Traoré Ivory Coast

15. Ahmed Hassan  Egypt- 8 Goals
16. André Ayew Ghana
17. Asamoah Gyan Ghana
18. Pascal Feindouno Guinea

19. Flávio  Angola- 7 Goals
20. Roger Milla Cameroon
21. Taher Abouzaid Egypt
22. Ali Abo Greisha Egypt
23. Osei Kofi Ghana
24. Frédéric Kanouté Mali
25. Seydou Keita Mali
26. Jay-Jay Okocha Nigeria
27. Benni McCarthy South Africa
28. Christopher Katongo Zambia

29. Lakhdar Belloumi  Algeria- 6 Goals
30. Mayanga Maku DR Congo
31. Gervinho Ivory Coast
32. Yaya Touré Ivory Coast
33. Mohamed Aboutrika Egypt
34. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabon
35. George Alhassan Ghana
36. Wilberforce Mfum Ghana
37. Abedi Pele Ghana
38. Ahmed Faras Morocco
39. Julius Aghahowa Nigeria
40. Segun Odegbami Nigeria
41. Shaun Bartlett South Africa

42. Djamel Menad  Algeria- 5 Goals
43. Jean-Michel M’Bono Congo
44. Dieumerci Mbokani DR Congo
45. Wilfried Bony Ivory Coast
46. Salomon Kalou Ivory Coast
47. Hosny Abd Rabo Egypt
48. Ad-Diba Egypt
49. Mohamed Nagy “Gedo” Egypt
50. Amr Zaki Egypt
51. Emad Moteab Egypt
52. Wakaso Mubarak Ghana
53. Fantamady Keita Mali
54. Muda Lawal Nigeria
55. Peter Odemwingie Nigeria
56. Henri Camara Senegal
57. Siyabonga Nomvethe South Africa

