National Geographic celebrates Chimamanda, Oprah, Melinda Gate others

Nigeria’s literary icon, Chimamanda Adichie, Oprah Winfrey, and Melinda Gates have been listed among 400 powerful women across the world to be celebrated in the special edition of National Geographic Magazine landmark book titled WOMEN.

Other iconic women to be honored in the special book edition includes former First Lady of the United States, Laura Lane Bush; American activist and advocate for gun control, Emma González and New York Times bestselling author and commentator, Roxane Gay

The special book which was created in celebration of women from around the globe is set to mark the 100th anniversary of the U.S. constitutional amendment confirming women’s right to vote.

‘Women’ is set to feature 400 powerful and arresting photographs of women from the National Geographic Archives spanning three centuries and over 30 countries.

Set to be released on October 22, 2019, the landmark book is the first issue to be written, photographed exclusively by women and published by the first female Editorial Director of the magazine; Susan Goldberg.

The book which is divided into six themes; Joy, Hope, Beauty, Wisdom, Strength and Love will be complemented by three sections titled “Portraits of Power” featuring images and news interviews of the influential women who have inspired, trail blazed and reshaped leadership in the world.

Since she left Nigeria for the United States at the age of 19, Chimamanda has carved a niche for herself in the literary world. Her first novel, Purple Hibiscus (2003) won Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Book (Africa) and Commonwealth Writers’Prize for Best First Book (overall) in 2005.

Her second novel Half of a Yellow Sun which was a result of four years research and writing based on her parents’ experiences during the Biafran war won the Orange Broadband Prize for Fiction (2007), “Best of the Best” Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction (2015) and was produced as a movie in 2013.

Her work of short stories titled ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’ was nominated for Dayton Literary Peace Prize, Commonwealth Writers’ Prize: Best Book (Africa) in 2010 and won a MacArthur Fellowship in 2008. Her third novel, Americanah (2013) which was inspired by her navigation of race after being referred to as a person of colour upon her arrival in the United States won PEN Printer Prize in 2018.