National Assembly: Lawan, Ndume roll out plans if elected Senate President

Top contenders for the seat of Senate Presidency, Ahmad Lasan and Ali Ndume, have accepted their nominations and presented their manifestos to members of the Senate.

Lawan, urged the senators-elect to give him their mandates so as to pursue issues bordering on unemployment and peaceful coexistence among members of different parties in the House.

Ndume on his part, said the budget is sponsored by almost 70 per cent borrowed funds. He affirmed that if many leakage are plugged, it will reduce borrowing and help pass the budget rapidly. He said budgets would be pass at in three months.


