NASS Principal Officers: Abaribe is Minority Leader, Bwacha Deputy, Aduda Whip, Ordia deputy Whip 

..Secondus, NWC to meet with House Caucus today

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- NATIONAL Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Senators on the platform of the party, Thursday elected Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Abia South as the Minority Leader.

Also elected are Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Taraba South who retained his position as the Deputy Minority Leader, same position he held in the just concluded 8th Senate.

Senator Philip Aduda, FCT also retained his position as Chief Whip, a position he occupied in the 8th Senate.

Senator Clifford Ordia, Edo Central was elected the Deputy Minority Whip.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker, Bayelsa Central was the Deputy Whip in the 8th Senate following the elevation of Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ekiti from deputy whip to Minority Leader when Senator Godswill Akpabio left, having dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The leadership of the Party will today write the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on the election.

The PDP NWC will today meet with the House of Representatives PDP Caucus to select same positions for the lower chamber.

The results were sequel to a meeting the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and the NWC members held with Senators elected on the platform of the PDP.

The meeting which lasted three hours from 5pm to 8pm also had in attendance, members of the National Working Committee, NWC.

The meeting which took place at the residence of Secondus was held primarily to select the Minority Leaders for the Senate and House of Representatives in the 9th National Assembly.

Minority whips for both chambers as well as the chairman of the PDP National Assembly caucus are also expected to emerge at the end of the meeting.