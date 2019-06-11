Nass Leadership: PDP rejects Lawan, Gbajabiamila

…endorses Ndume, Bago

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – Ahead of today’s inauguration of the 9th Assembly, the National Working Committee, NWC, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders has resolved to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for the position of Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively.

The final resolution to support Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday (today) and signed by the party’s national secretary, Ibrahim Tsauri, the PDP said the decision “is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.”

A Presidential aspirant on the platform of the party in the 2019 election had earlier told our correspondent that lawmakers elected on the platform of the PDP will take a decision on the 9th Assembly leadership based on national interest.