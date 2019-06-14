NASS LEADERSHIP: Isoko people hail emergence of Lawan, Omo-Agege

By Festus Ahon

ASABA – THE Isoko Ethnic Nationality Movement, a socio – political pressure group, has hailed the emergence of Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as President and Deputy Senate President, respectively of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President of the gruop, Mr Goddy Ewerode in a statement issued by the group’s Secretary-General, Nick Eloviano Ovuakporie and made available to newsmen, said: “Our warm felicitations goes to all Senators who displayed patriotism in electing one of the finest lawmakers in Nigerians democratic history”.

The group also thanked the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliu Oshiomhole, for putting the APC on the path of greatness and President Muhammadu Buhari for being a pace setter.

The group expressed confidence that the duo of Senator Ahmed Lawan and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege would bring the wealth of political experience to bear in the leadership of the Senate.

According to Ewerode, the 9th Senate under the present leadership would make good laws that would promote the socio economic well being of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to give the National Assembly the needed support to perform its legislative duties.