NASS leadership:  Group seeks emergence of healthy senate

By Ochuko Akuopha

As the jostling for principal positions in the National Assembly gathers momentum, a group, Integrity Alliance for Good Governance Project, IAGGP, has appealed to political stakeholders to support the emergence of a healthy Senate pursuant to the constitution, standing rules, oversight functions and law-making statutes for the country to move forward.

It stressed the need to support the “highly preferred 9th-Senate leadership candidacy” of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Comrade Mark Adarigho Odedede and Secretary, Mr Kingsley Edeki, noted that Senator Omo-Agege “is principally at an advantage for this office owing to a clear cut backgound in legal training making him a frontline ardent advocate of the principles of the rule of law, equity and justice.”

The statement argued that an Omo-Agege Deputy Senate Presidency was capable of providing the much needed synergy between the executive and the legislative arm of government “which is imperative for social, economic and political development.”

The statement noted that when he served as Secretary to the Delta State Government, Omo-Agege instituted relevant peace building platforms and conflict resolution framework that instilled peace among several riverine ethnic communities.

The statement further disclosed that Senator, Omo-Agege, as a ranking Senator, now has a full dose of parliamentary exposure and administrative expertise and has demonstrated an unyielding loyalty and commitment to the APC-led federal government.