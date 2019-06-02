Breaking News
NASS leadership:  Group seeks emergence of healthy senate

By Ochuko Akuopha 

As the jostling for principal positions in the National Assembly gathers momentum, a  group,  Integrity Alliance for Good Governance Project, IAGGP, has  appealed to political stakeholders to  support the emergence of a healthy Senate pursuant to the constitution, standing rules, oversight functions and law-making statutes for the country to move forward.
It stressed the need to  support the “highly preferred 9th-Senate leadership candidacy” of Senator Ahmed Lawan as Senate President and Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President.

The group, in a statement by its  chairman, Comrade Mark Adarigho Odedede and   Secretary, Mr Kingsley Edeki,  noted  that Senator Omo-Agege   “is principally at an advantage for this office owing to a clear cut backgound in legal training making him a frontline ardent advocate of the principles of the rule of law, equity and justice.”

The statement argued that an Omo-Agege Deputy Senate Presidency was capable of providing the much needed synergy between the executive and   the legislative arm of government “which is imperative for social, economic and political development.”

The statement noted that when he served as Secretary to the Delta State Government, Omo-Agege  instituted relevant peace building platforms and conflict resolution framework that instilled peace among several riverine ethnic communities.

The statement further disclosed that Senator, Omo-Agege, as a ranking Senator, now has a full dose of parliamentary exposure and administrative expertise and has demonstrated an unyielding loyalty and commitment to the APC-led federal government.


