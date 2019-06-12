NASS elections fraught with gang up against South-East — Ohanaeze Ndigbo

By Peter Okutu

The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Uche Achi-Okpaga, yesterday, described the National Assembly elections as an orchestrated gang up against the South-East geopolitical zone.

In a statement in Abakaliki, the organisation said: “We are not surprised a bit. He that is down needed fear no fall. Recall that I had told you that we are not expecting any favour from this administration.

“The government of President Buhari does not place any premium on the South-East and he did not mince or mumble words about that right from the onset of his first tenure.

“So, all his political foot soldiers and adherents in the National Assembly and elsewhere watch and identify with his body language, embellished with primordial ethnocentric and religious tidings.

“Government has succeeded in igniting an orchestrated gang up against the South-East.

“We have continued to extend our hands of fellowship but on each occasion, it is trampled with the feet of hatred buoyed by the air of ethnic chauvinism.”

In his own views, Chief Abia Onyike advised Ndigbo to sit down and decide their political direction.

According to him, ”I support the emergence of Senator Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President. He was nominated by his party, APC, and had no serious opposition.

“Senator Ike Ekweremadu had been in that position for three terms and he is of the opposition PDP, so the Senators were not prepared for the controversial arrangement of 2015, which paired him with immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

“The Igbo should sit down and decide their political direction henceforth. They should be content by being in opposition for now.”

From 1999 to 2015, they had wonderful opportunities. They headed the National Assembly for eight years. Under President Good luck Jonathan, they produced a Secretary to the Federal Government, Finance Minister, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Naval Staff. What did they do with those strategic positions?”

