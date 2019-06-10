NASS: APC Govs back Lawan, Gbajabiamila

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have endorsed Sen. Ahmad Lawan and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives respectively.

The governors, under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum arrived at the decision during its inaugural meeting on Sunday night at the Kebbi Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Chairman of the forum and Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu said the governors are of the firm belief that the leadership of the party took the right decision when they opted to support Lawan and Gbajabiamila for the principal offices.

Bagudu also added that the choice of people for other principal positions would be determined by the party.

On the crisis in the party, he said members made comments, but was silent on the position of the governors.

He said the governors were solidly behind the President as the leader of the party and were prepared to work with him to take the nation to the next level.

Among those present at the meeting were governors of Kebbi, Edo, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Nasarawa, Kano, Jigawa, Ekiti, Osun, Lagos, Gombe, Niger and the Deputy Governors of Borno and Kaduna States.

However, governors of Katsina, Ogun, Ondo and Yobe states were absent and did not send representatives.