NANS passes vote of confidence on NECO mgt.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday passed a vote confidence on the management of the National Examination Council (NECO) “for taking the council to the next level”.

The Senate President of the association, Abubakar Gambo, passed the vote of confidence in Minna, while presenting Gana with the award of Icon of Education Transformation in recognition of his contribution to taking the council to uplifting the standards at the council.

Gambo said that before the appointment of the acting registrar, the council had been at a standstill, while accountability and transparency were relegated to the background to the detriment of staff welfare.

“However, since the inception of Gana as the Chief Executive of the council on May 2019, we have consistently watched and judging hindsight presently, we can rightly postulate that no matter how good your intentions as a staff, when there is no conducive environment there is nothing good you can do.

“On behalf of NANS, I would like to say that we are impressed, amazed, and pleasantly surprised by the trailblazing and pace-setting impact that Mr Gana has made in NECO.

“We, therefore, humbly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to give continuity a chance by confirming Mr Abubakar Gana as substantive registrar of NECO so that the positives recorded with him at the helm will not be abruptly terminated.

“We know that the lack of sustained positive impact has been the bane of national development in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Gana expressed appreciation to the members of the association for their backing.

Gana said that all the achievements recorded thus far would not have been possible without the dedication and resilience of staffers of the council.

He lauded the governing board of NECO under the leadership of Dr. Abubakar Sadiq, and officials of the Federal Ministry of Education for their support and cooperation.

He said that the council would need more of such support and cooperation to achieve more.

Gana pledged to continue to work assiduously to ensure that NECO certificate competes favourably with any other junior or senior secondary school certificate in the world.