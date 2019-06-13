Naming National Stadium after Abiola shows Buhari’s good heart- Akerele

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – A former aide of Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale, MKO Abiola, Lisa Olu Akerele, has said the naming of the National Stadium, Abuja after the late winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election is a pointer that President Muhammadu Buhari indeed possess a good heart, saying the action portrays the Commander-in-Chief as a father to all Nigerians.

The erstwhile aide said that Abiola was a lover of sports while alive, adding that the national stadium remains the best sporting monument to bear the name of the sport-loving late politician, till date.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, Akerele called on Nigerians to support President Buhari in his second term, adding that the first citizen would deliver on his promises to the people.

“Naming the National Stadium after MKO Abiola is commendable. Apart from MKO’S legendary philanthropy, another area where he excelled was in the sporting arena which earned him the title, ‘Pillar of Sports’ in Africa.

“President Buhari has truly proved himself as real ‘Daniel come to judgement’ by rewriting the historical roles played by MKO in almost all areas of national development which some misguided former military officers tried to rubbish in the last 25 years.

“I’m sure Abiola is happy and will be smiling in his grave now. He has not laboured in vain and his death has also not been without notice. President Buhari remains a hero we should encourage so that he would do more.

“Naming the National Stadium after the late MKO is like affixing the late democracy hero’s name on our nation’s currency (notes), which carry the names of our past heroes like Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Murtala Mohammed, Ahmadu Bello and others,” the statement read.

He enjoined President Buhari to pay attention to sports development by appointing capable hand as the next Minister for Sports and Youths in his cabinet.