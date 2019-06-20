NAHCON trains States, Tour operators on e-Registration

The Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Division of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria conducted a training program on Electronic Portal Registration for Hajj Tour Operator Companies in Nigeria.

The event, which took place in Stonehedge Hotel, Abuja recently, dwelt on acquainting participants on the electronic registration process for Nigerian pilgrims using two main platforms: NAHCON’s portal for Hajj Tour Operators’ registration and Licensing and the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj portal for Pilgrims registration, the e-track Portal. The training exercise was a reflection of the changing technological realities of Hajj operations across the world.

Participants were drilled on each of the afore-mentioned portals, taken individually as modules. There were practical sessions anchored separately by the Acting Head of ICT, Head of Software Application and another practical session on E- Track Portal by Head of Hardware and Networking Infrastructure.

Similarly, attention of participants was drawn to the importance of National Identity Number as a prerequisite for Hajj registration on both portals, while there were also talks on the need for the Tour Operators to conduct proper medical screening for intending pilgrims before registration for the Hajj is confirmed.

Finally, a communication platform for continuous interaction and resolution of issues towards successful 2019 Hajj operations was created. Participants expressed appreciation to the management of NAHCON for embracing such digital transformations and for its concern in making the process of Hajj registration as seamless as possible.

Present at the occasion were the Head of Web management, Deputy Director Audit who stood in for the Chairman/CEO and Head of Licensing Unit who represented the Commissioner of Operations, NAHCON.

Other participating members from the Commission were all ICT staff, staff from Admin, licensing and Tour Operators Unit. Also in attendance were the Acting President AHOUN, Zonal Chairmen of Kano and Abuja AHUON branches.