NAF degrades insurgents’ hideout in Sambisa forest, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has degraded another Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) hideout in the Sambisa Forest, in Borno.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted on Sunday.

” The operation was executed on June 16, after persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions reveal heavy presence of BHTs at a new camp with several structures hidden under the thick foliage of the Forest.

” Accordingly, the ATF dispatched an Alpha Jet to attack the location.

” Its bombs hit the target area, with devastating effects on several of the camouflaged structures, neutralising their BHT occupants,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain efforts to completely degrade the terrorists in the Northeast.