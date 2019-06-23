N965,000 for brain surgery: Ondo civil servant begs for lifeline

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 42-year-old civil servant in Ondo State, Ilori Joel Ajayi, needs N.965million for brain surgery.

According to a brain biopsy report from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, dated April 15, 2013, Ajayi is suffering from meningiotheliomatous meningioma. “Multiple fragment of greyish white tumour, altogether weighing less than 10g, measuring 8x6x2cm. Sections show a meningiothelial neoplasm disposed in whorl and syncytial pattern. The component cells have delicate round to oval nuclei with inconspicuous nucleoli and eosinophilic cytoplasm”, the report signed by Dr. O.G. Ologun and Dr. P.O Ologunagba, both of the UCH Department of Pathology, showed.

“Also seen are congested vascular channel. Overall features are in keeping with meningiotheliomatous meningioma”.

Displaying the projected cost of treatment, dated January 24, 2019, wife of the patient, Mrs. Yemisi Ajayi, solicited for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians and charity organizations.

The cost of treatment paper signed by the Chairman of the UCH Medical Advisory Committee, Dr. O. Oyetunji, reads, “Please note that the cost given above is an estimate which is subject to change with time and course of treatment.”

Mrs. Ajayi said, “I appeal to philanthropists, well-meaning Nigerians, religious and charity organizations to come to our rescue by helping the family financially to save the life of my husband.

“We have been managing this situation for more than six years and have spent all our life savings on the ailment”.

Kind-hearted Nigerians can reach Mr. Ajayi through: 07034231589 or help through deposits to Polaris Bank: Account name-Ajayi Joel Ilori; Account number- 1766384606