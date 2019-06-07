N3.4bn fraud: Ganduje queries Sanusi

KANO—Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has issued a query to the embattled Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, over alleged financial misappropriation.

The office of the secretary to the state government (SSG) issued the letter on behalf of the governor.

The development came less than two days after the Emir and the governor greeted and prayed together during the Eid-el-fitr celebrations.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of the Emir, saying during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi.

The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Responding, Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi, said the emirate council was studying the content of the query issued to the monarch.

While confirming the receipt of the letter, he noted that the Emir was asked to respond within 24 hours, saying “We received the query today (Thursday). The state government has demanded the response of His Highness within 24 hours. The council is studying the content.”

In the report of its investigation, the panel which probed the Kano emirate said over N1.4 billion was spent on “fraudulent and unappropriated expenditure”.

According to the report, the expenditure contravened the provisions of Section 120 of the 1999 constitution (as amended) and section 8 of the Kano state emirate council special fund law, 2004.

“It is also the opinion of this Commission, based on the available evidence, that Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II continued to undermine the investigation through various means which include giving instruction to all officers invited for clarification to shun the commission’s invitation. The act is seriously affecting the process of our statutory responsibility and offends the provisions of Section 25 of the Commission’s enabling Law 2008 (as amended),” the report read.

Another source said the Emir could be suspended after responding to the query.