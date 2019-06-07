My wife, her husband defrauded me, man tells court

Ibadan – A USA based businessman, Richard Ogunmodede, has told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his six month-old relationship to his wife, Olufunke, because she is deceptive and a criminal.



Testifying before the President of the Court, Chief Ademola Odunade, Richard who lived in Chicago said that Olufunke was not fit to be a wife, as she was fraudulent, deceptive and mentally unstable.

“As a single father, I have spent 29 years in US and was preparing to return permanently to Nigeria when Olufunke was introduced to me by a relative.

“She had lied to everybody that her husband had sent her away with two children and I considered myself as giving her charity by marrying her.

“However, despite my good intention towards Olufunke, she labored at pulling me down.

“One day, she sent me a message in Chicago that I slept with her younger sister and that message was read by my employers who sacked me instantly.

“In Chicago, I worked with an intelligence agency that will never condone any act of misbehavior.

“Then, I started investigating about Olufunke and I got to know that she wasn’t sent packing by her husband.

“In fact, Olufunke and her husband connived to be collecting money and other valuables from me while making me to belief that she is my wife.

“Among other things, I got Olufunke a two bedroom flat at Apata, furnished with roughly N1 million, got her a car with a driver on N30,000 salary per month.

“I have instituted another fraud case against Olufunke and her husband in the Oyo state High Court over the N1. 3 million they defrauded me of.

“Worst still, she aborted the pregnancy she had with me just before I discovered that she is a fraudster in disguise,” Richard explained.

A number of people testified against the respondent in court.

The respondent however, denied some of the allegations leveled against her and also opposed the suit.

Olufunke who claimed to be a prophetess of Celestial Church, informed the court that Richard’s relatives were the problem in their union.

“My lord, Richard had told me many times that each time he married, his relatives never allow him to enjoy it. In fact, he sometimes come to Nigeria secretly without their knowledge,” Olufunke said.

She played some of the audio conversation between her and Richard on a laptop to justify her genuine love for her husband.

In her testimony, Olufunke’s younger sister confirmed that she was with Olufunke when she aborted the pregnancy she had with Richard.

“My lord, on that day, Olufunke moaned in the toilet and I rushed to see what was wrong, I saw baby foetus not completely flushed away with a pool of blood,” Olufunke’s sister said.

After careful observation of the whole matter, Odunade, pronounced the union dissolved, describing it as `a union full of deceit and lies.’

He however, ordered Olufunke to surrender all the property belonging to the plaintiff to the owner to avert criminal contempt. (NAN)