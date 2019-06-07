My second term will be pay back time in Benue – Ortom

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI: Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has stated that his second term in office would be a pay back time to the people of the state who through their votes in the last gubernatorial election reposed confidence and trust in him.

He also said the period would witness radical changes that would take democracy dividends to the door steps of the people who stood up for him when it mattered most to give him a second term.

The Governor who spoke in a special state radio programme in Makurdi said the next four years would witness governance that would be dictated by the people and “devoid of overbearing interference by any political godfather.”

Speaking further he said, “the voice of the Benue people is the voice of God. That was actually demonstrated by the people during the last polls. It is now pay back time through hardwork and commitment to the advancement of the Benue project.

“So the next four years would be all about Benue people and not any political godfather, it will be all about what Benue people themselves want, after all democracy for me is doing what the people want.

“It will witness a radical departure from the past and usher in radical changes that will impact positively on the lives of the people who stood up for me when it mattered most.

“In the coming days I will embark on a meet the people tour where we will have first hand information on the pressing needs of our various communities and with that first hand information we will be in a better stead to aggressively address their challenges,” Ortom added.