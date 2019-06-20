My plans for West African music talents — Oluwaseun Lloyd, GM, Sony Music

Sony Music West Africa has appointed music entrepreneur and now former President of Davido Music Worldwide, Oluwaseun Lloyd, a.k.a Banko as its new General Manager.

The record company said its partnership with Lloyd is based on his pure love for African music and his desire to push the culture beyond the waters of the land.

“We have no iota of doubt that the record company is in safe and profitable hands under Banko’s management,” Sony Music West Africa said.

Sharing his plans for the company, Banko expressed determination to take music talents in West Africa beyond imaginable reach.

“There is no reason why Apple, Tidal and Spotify should not have their platforms in Africa. African music is overripe for platforms like Apple and Spotify to ignore. I will not rest until the voice of every talented West African is heard on the world music stage. From the bubbling city of Lagos, down to the Kente-dressed natives of Ghana, even to the football-governed country of Sierra Leone, let this message be passed into every nook and cranny of West Africa that Sony Music West Africa is here not just to make indigenous stars but build stars of tomorrow that would shine independently”, he said.