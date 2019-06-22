My life as a fraudster: Dismissed Policeman Who killed mother of his girlfriend

By Ifeanyi Okolie

A 39-year-old dismissed policeman and notorious fraudster, Ogwu Christian, has been arrested by operatives of the Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Response Team, IRT, for killing the mother of his girlfriend, Veronica Obiejiogo, who he accused of advising her daughter, Blessing Obiejiogo, not to marry him.

Christian, who is a native of Afor community in Ndokwa East Local Government area of Delta State, fled to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after he shot the 45-year-old woman with a locally made pistol in front of her children at their residence in Otolokpo community in Ika North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that family of the deceased, in an effort to get justice over the murder, as the suspect had fled the scene after the incident, wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, when it became difficult for the police in Delta State, to trail and arrest the suspect.

The IGP, was said to have swiftly directed his operatives at the IRT, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to go after the suspect and bring him to book. It was learned that Christian had switched off all his mobile phones and had gone into hiding at the time the IRT got the IGP’s directive.

The operatives however visited Christian’s Afor community, where they spoke with some of his relatives who disclosed that they had not heard or seen him since he committed the crime, but they gave the operatives some vital information which aided his eventual arrest in a commercial bank in Port Harcourt, five months later.

When Christian, who showed no remorse for the crime he committed, was arrested, he accused the deceased of encouraging his fiancee to abort the three months’ pregnancy she had for him as well as canceling their marriage ceremony which was to be held on December 27, 2018. Christian said he got so frustrated and was angry with his fiancee and her mother and wanted to kill both of them because they betrayed and defrauded him having spent so much money on them.

But a source who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity disclosed that the deceased discouraged her daughter from going on with the marriage with Christian, when she discovered that Christian who she thought was a senior police officer was a fraudster swindling innocent citizens of their hard earned money under the guise of helping them get jobs at the police force and other security institutions. The source explained that the incident that even got the deceased very angry, was when Christian defrauded two residents of their community, who had approached him as their in-law to help them secure jobs at the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC. He collected the sum of N25,000 from each of the victims but they didn’t get the job he promised. The source said the deceased and her family were very embarrassed with this incident and they decided to cancel the marriage.

How I got dismissed as a policeman

When the suspect, who claimed to be a graduate of Marine Engineering from the University of Benin, was interviewed, he said he was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in the year, 2000, but was dismissed after some armed robbers stole a smoke gun that was assigned to him while mounting a check point. He said; “My Force Number was 371416 and I was trained at the Police College Ikeja, but I was posted to Iho Police Division at the Edo State Police Command, where I served for five years before I was dismissed because a motorbike rider snatched the smoke pistol I was holding at a check point”.

My life as fraudster

Continuing, Christian said he joined a fraud syndicate based in Asaba Delta State, after he lost his police job and his role was to act like serving Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, working at the Force Headquarters Abuja. He said; “I joined a fraud syndicate operating in Asaba Delta State and the man who introduced me to the syndicate taught me all the tricks and I became a professional fraudster and started using my experience as an ex-policeman to defraud people. I adopted the rank of a Superintendent of Police and people started coming to me for assistance. Some policemen who were looking for promotions came to me for help because I told them I was working in IGP’s office, Abuja and they were paying me money. Those who wanted to be recruited into the police constable rank also came to me and I usually demanded the sum of N150,000 as my fee while those who wanted the Cadet level paid me the sum of N400,000. I succeeded in some cases and where I failed I would keep the victims on hold. They all thought I was a genuine policeman. I also used my positon as a fake policeman to smuggle drugs to Ilorin, Kwara State and in some cases I would tell people that I was working for the EFCC”.

How I met my girlfriend and our plans for marriage

“In the course of doing my fraudulent business, I met a girl known as Blessing Obijeogoh, at Ogwuachukwu Polytechnic Delta State where she was a student. She told me she was single and we started a relationship and in the process she became pregnant but she aborted the pregnancy. She told me that she could not have a child for me because I wasn’t known to her family. So, in April, 2018, I went for a formal introduction and her family asked me to come back for a more elaborate introduction ceremony after which they would issue me the list of items to be brought for marriage. On September 7, 2018, I went again with my family and we had the ceremony and I got the list. In October of that same year, she informed me that she was pregnant and I told her that we would have to hurry up the marriage. We then fixed December 27, 2018 as the date of the marriage while I gave her money to buy the clothes for the wedding.

Why I killed my girlfriend’s mother

“She got the clothes which included mine as well and on December 5, 2018, she called me and said she was on her way to Asaba, where I resided and after waiting for her for a long time, I started calling her but she wasn’t picking her calls. Then one of her brothers known as Friday informed me that Blessing was sick and she was at the hospital in Asaba with her mother and that she developed complications from an abortion she had. I went to the hospital but the doctor denied me access to Blessing and her mother. Then one my brothers called and told me that Blessing informed him that she had miscarriage, and it was then I noticed that something was fishy. When I called her to know what was going, she said she was in Asaba in her friend’s place. I went there, waited all day without seeing her and on December 21, 2018, she called me again informing me that she had traveled to Lagos. I then became very angry and confused believing that blessing and her mother took me for a fool and I was determined to deal with them. I then asked one of my friends known as Steven to get me a gun with two live cartridges and paid him N10,000. On December 26, 2018, which was supposed to be the eve of our marriage, I went to Blessing’s village and was told she was in town but when I called her she said she was in Lagos. I then went to a shop close to her house where I bought a bottle of dry gin and some Tramadol which I took at once to get inspiration so I would not be scared and have a change of mind. While I did this, I sighted her mother and her younger brother walking towards my direction. I went to them, brought out my gun and shot Blessing’s mother and watched her die from the wound and then zoomed off on the bike I rode. I then dropped the gun with my sister in Oriegoh and fled to Rivers State. While in Rivers, I went to one of my friends, but I didn’t tell him what had happened although he knew I was a fraudster and we continued with our fraud business. I even had a client from Lagos who was coming to pay me some money on the day I was arrested.”