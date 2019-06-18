My late Father’s legacy responsible for my political success- Oyo Speaker

The 32year old Speaker of the House of Assembly in Oyo State, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin has attributed his swift rise in politics to the good legacy of his late father.

Ogundoyin said this today while addressing newsmen at the 28th year memorial anniversary of his late father, Chief Adeseun Ogundoyin held in his hometown, Eruwa.

Speaking on the legacy of his late father, Adebo Ogundoyin noted that the late business mogul and philanthropist had engraved his name in history and can never be forgotten among his people.

According to him, his father’s legacy, which motivated his political ambitious has undoubted contributed to his swift rise in politics.

“My late dad’s commitment to humanity motivated me to join politics, because I believe it is the biggest stage where lot of lives can be impacted.

“My constituency accepted me and supported my ambition, and it is obvious that we have to sustain, the late Chief’s humanity legacy.

“My mummy, Chief Mrs. Tina Ogundoyin is doing very well in that aspect and we the children too have joined her.

“I started my foundation sometimes ago and as a public office holder now, it is an opportunity to do more,” he added.

The late Chief Ogundoyin was a business mogul of global repute, and an applauded philanthropist whose records of developmental contribution to his people is unmatched, even decades after his death.

Speaking on his legislative assignment, he said that the plan of the 9th assembly will unveil its legislative agenda immediately after resumption.

The lawmakers who were inaugurated June 10, were to resume legislative activities fully 25th of June.

According to him, the lawmakers are ready to make significant contributions towards the development of the state through passing of quality bills and formulating policies that can improve the lives of the people.

He said, “So far, the 4th assembly is the most successful Oyo state parliament, considering the bills passed, policies initiated and other legislative achievements.

“We have the records, we have studied them and our goal as the 9th assembly is to beat all records previous assemblies recorded.

“Thus, to achieve this proposed fits, we know we have to hit the ground running, and we are doing this in harmony with the Executive arm, led by Governor Seyi Makinde.”

