My administration left no debt — Yari

By Nasir Muhammad

GUSAU—Immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has refuted allegations that his administration left a debt of over N251billion Naira to the incumbent Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government in the state.

Reacting to the allegations by chairman of PDP government Transition committee in the state who deputized Governor Yari for eight years, Mallam Ibrahim Muhammad’s statement, Media aide to the immediate past Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Dosara, described the allegations as false and malicious aimed at ridiculing the integrity of former Governor Yari.

Mallam Dosara at a briefing held at the All Progressive Congress, APC, Secretariat in Gusau, said the position of the past administration led by Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar still remained, saying “Contrary to the claimed made by Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala that a total of N151,190,477,572.02 was left as debt by the immediate past administration. It is unfortunate for Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala who served as Deputy Governor and chairman Finance and General Purpose Committee, FGPC, [state tender board] for years could not differentiate between conceived projects and debt or liability, or between loans and debt, and ongoing projects and debt. As far as the immediate past administration is concern, no contract certificate raised for the ongoing projects that was left unsettled.”

On the issue of N35billion concerning the state Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which the former deputy governor claimed was unexplained, the former governor aide said the figure was a total expenditure on rural transformation, extension and expansion of rural electrification as well as in bridging the deficit in semi-urban water supply.

He explained that the state PDP Transition Committee Chairman was not knowledgeable about figures as he failed to distinguish between ordinary borehole and a Semi-Urban Water Scheme.

Ibrahim Dosara explained that the borehole which the Transition Committee Chairman claimed to have consumed N325million was not an ordinary borehole, but a Semi-Urban scheme which in capsulated 16 solar powered borehole, 120 solar panels, with more than 500, 000 gallons of water capacity stretched to about 3km reticulation network.

“So, that was the nature of the borehole project executed at the total cost of N325million . Therefore, no debt was left by the immediate past administration as claimed by the PDP Transition Committee Chairman “ Dosara noted

