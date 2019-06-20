Mutilated remains of 18-yr-old tailor found in sack

By Perez Brisibe

ABRAKA—THE mutilated remains of a female fashion designer was, Wednesday, discovered at the university community of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The discovery is coming on the heels of the killing of two persons, including the vigilante chairman of Orode Street in the Otvwodo axis of Ughelli, headquarters of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State by a gang of hoodlums.

The late vigilante chairman, identified as Bristol Owhoimi, according to eyewitnesses, was shot in the head by his assailants, while the second victim identified as Odemuvi Ogor was shot twice on the neck inside his Golf 3 Volkswagen car.

Vanguard gathered from a resident of the area, who gave her name as Lucy Aduvie, that the gunmen numbering over 10, stormed the area and went straight to the residence of their targets, shooting them dead before fleeing the scene.

Giving details on the discovery of the mutilated body of the fashion designer, a source at the Abraka Police Station gave the name of the victim as Favour Oghenerho Sunday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The remains of the victim was discovered inside a sack and carefully hidden by the road side close to the Abraka Police Station junction.”

The security source also confirmed the arrest of two robbery suspects yesterday, at Abraka during a failed attempt to rob their victim of N250,000 after trailing him from the bank to his house.

The source gave the name of the suspects as Uchena Ezekonye, 27, and Mbethu Sunday, 30, adding that investigations into both incidents are ongoing.