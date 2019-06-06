Muslim group wants Buhari to abolish bi-camera legislature

The Muslim Media Watch Group, MMWG has urged Muslims to imbibe the lessons or Ramadan and let it permeate their lives.

In a statement by the National Coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullah, the group also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate amendments to the Nigerian Constitution such that areas that needed be expunged from it be debated and expunged in-order to reduce the cost of governance.

The group added: “Principal among these are abolition of bi-camera legislature, severance package for public office holders and pension packages for the Governors who served for 8 years.

“As at today, in 27 States in Nigeria, some senior citizens who retired from service after 35 years of meritorious service are being owed gratuities and pensions! What right have the politicians to go with such questionable benefits when those that served for closed to four decades are denied entitlements?

“MMWG also call on President Muhammadu Buhari to priotise restoration of power stability, employment of youth, step-up of anti-corruption fight, overhauling of our educational and health system for the benefit of all Nigerians.

On insecurity, the Police and the Army are capable of fighting insecurity if their numerical strength is increased by at least one hundred percent, training and retraining of their personnel with incentives and adequate logistics. The group however urged new elected leaders to set politics aside and focus on the delivery of democracy dividends as four years is around the corner.