MSSN names debate, essay competition after hijab activists, Adetola-Kaseem

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, MSSN, in Lagos State has named its flagship literary and debating competition after Nigeria legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Late Ganiyu Adetola-Kaseem.

This was contained in a press statement by the Amir of the MSSNLagos, Dr. Saheed Ashafa, ahead of the competition.

The competition, themed ‘Nigeria and Diversity: The Quest for Nigeria’s Greatness’, is expected to hold on Sunday, June 23 at Yaba College of Technology by 10pm.

According to him, the legacies left behind by Adetola Kazeem are so magnanimous that his name cannot be forgotten in the history of the society.

He eulogised the late lawyer who fought for the right of Muslim students to wear hijab without collecting a dime.

Ashafa described the late Adetola-Kaseem as a reliable personality and christened him as the Senior Advocate of Muslims (SAM).

He said, “Prominent among his legacies was his fearlessness and unwavering commitment to the advocacy for hijab rights of our female students. He was the arrow head in the struggle that eventually translates to the use of hijab in the Lagos schools today.

“It’s very rare to find a legal luminary of his status in this our contemporary society that will dedicate all his time to the litigation of hijab particularly without any pay. This shows that he truly understood Islam and the significance of hijab for the female folks.

“We want to encourage more professionals to rise to the service of Islam and its development, particularly the advocacy of fundamental rights of people, regardless of their religious affiliation. That is the only way we can thrive upon our diversities and uphold peaceful coexistence as a people. We want the younger ones, too to emulate these legacies.”

Meanwhile, the Adetola family has expressed gratitude towards the gesture, saying it is a landmark recognition for the services of their father.