Mother of Emir of Ilorin, Aisha Gambari, dies at 124

Saraki Pays Tribute to Late Mother of Emir of Ilorin

By Henry Umoru

The mother of the Emir of Ilorin, Emir Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, Alhaja Aishat Nma Zuluqarnain Gambari is dead.

Princess Alhaja Aishat Nma Sulukarnaini Gambari who dead on Monday night was 124 years old.

This came as the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Tuesday paid tribute to late mother of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaja Aishat Nma Zuluqarnain Gambari, saying he was short of words to express his sadness following her passage.

A statement by the palace said: “InnaLillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Sadly the mother of our Emir, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, passed away this evening.

Princess Alhaja Aishat Nma Sulukarnaini Gambari was 124 years old.

“She was: (i) the granddaughter of the late 7th Emir of Ilorin (ii) daughter of the late 8th Emir of Ilorin (ii) wife of the late 9th Emir of Ilorin (iv) sister of the late 10th Emir of Ilorin (v) mother of the 11th Emir of Ilorin. May her dear sweet soul rest in perfect peace.

“As we mourn with His Royal Highness and the Royal Household, we give thanks to Allah for a glorious long life, for all her achievements, the joy and happiness she brought to so many.

“May Allah overlook for shortcomings and forgive her sins, and may He grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Ameen

Saraki in a statement he personally signed Tuesday, said that Nma Zuluqarnain’s demise has left a great void in their lives, his family and that which would be difficult to fill.

Saraki’s statement read, “inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun!

“I have just received with immeasurable pain the news of the passing unto glory of our mother, mother to all sons and daughters of the Ilorin Emirate and the mother to our royal father and spiritual leader, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaja Aishat Nma Zuluqarnain Gambari.

“Even as a Muslim who must submit to the wishes of Allah SET at all times, I want to say that her death is a personal loss to me and my family.

“I find it extremely difficult to accept that our mother and our revered queen-mother has departed. Even though I am short of words to express my sadness and to praise her virtues, I want to say that Nma Zuluqarnain’s demise has left a great void in our lives – my family and I – which will be difficult to fill.

“We have lost a virtuous and compassionate queen-mother, who lived her life in the service of Allah, the Muslim Ummah, the Ilorin Royal House, the Ilorin Emirate Council, Kwara State and the nation at large.

“She was always there for me. Her love and affection for me and my family cannot be quantified. Her soothing words of motherly advice to me over time still rings in my ears.

“I can say that during my meetings with our mother over the years, I found her to be a complete embodiment of peace, wisdom, humility, hardwork, philanthropy, discipline and piety.

“I can say that shorn of royalty and noble birth, she was a charismatic leader in her own right who toiled daily to earn her place under the sun.

“Those of us who knew and interacted with her closely, can testify that she was a woman with a deep sense of compassion, love and above all, an ideal Muslim faithful.

“She was a true servant of Allah who contributed immensely – time and resources -to the furtherance and deepening of the Islamic faith in the lives of Ilorin sons and daughters through her deep knowledge of the Quran, life of piety and force of personal example.

“I cannot forget her passion to ensure that wives in the Ilorin Emirate in particular and Kwara State in general embrace and practice the true teachings of Islam which dictate unalloyed obedience to their husbands, care for children, community support, fidelity to the Islamic faith and faithfulness to marital obligations.

“Her foot prints of service to humanity would remain indelible in the sands of time and her lifestyle worthy of emulation. We shall all miss her.

“My heart-felt condolences go to the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alh. (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, the royal family, the Ilorin Emirate Council, the Kwara State Traditional Council and all sons and daughters of Kwara State over the passage of our loving matriarch and historical personage.

“I pray that Allah forgives her shortcomings and count her soul among the righteous in Aljannah firdaus. Amin.”

