Ayo Onikoyi

Veteran actor Ameachi Muonagor and Monalisa Chinda have starred in an upcoming TV drama titled Silent Prejudice produced by Chris Oge Kalu.

The series according to the producer is targeted at correcting a cultural belief which is popular in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

Kalu revealed that while the cultural belief should be outlived at this modern age, it still very active in the South Eastern part of Nigeria and some other African countries which is a cause for alarm and reason why he made a research and wants to sensitize the public about such culture with Silent Prejudice.

“Osu System is a tradition that subject people or refer some people as second class or inferior to others and from what we know and what has been practised over the years, it is believed that these set of people that are referred to as Osu are” he said.

Continuing, the Abuja based filmmaker, gives the an insight of what his new project is about.

“The movie reflects on Ezenwa as teenage prince who out of youthful exorbitance had sexual intercourse with an Osu girl and got her pregnant. At the point of delivery, it became known and the royal family covered it, they packaged the baby boy and the prince and sent them abroad. When they snatched the baby the mother stripped naked and laid a curse that until justice is done they will never hear the cry of a male child in the palace. 30 years down the line, Ezenwa ascended the throne and it was time to crown a prince, so the child came back and the story begun.”

Kalu, however, added that “the angle we are taking it from is to unveil the level of hypocrisy behind this belief that our people still hold on to.”

Presently about 13 episodes has been shot for season 1; “We intend move from one culture to the other because from what I’m gathering, Yoruba’s have it.”