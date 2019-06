Miracle Ikechukwu, winner of the 2018 Big Brother Naija(BBN) ‘Double Wahala’ show, has obtained his certification as an “Instrument Rated” pilot.

He took to his Instagram page @miracleikechukwu to share the news, as he posted a picture of his duty post.

He wrote: “A lot of turbulence while en-route but finally landed.. “Instrument Rated!”.. It’s only Your Grace Lord.. Thank You.. and to everyone who has supported meh thus far, I Appreciate… GOD Bless..”