Ministry dissociates self from factions in NYCN’s leadership

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has dissociated itself from any of the factions of the embattled National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

According to a statement by Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry in Abuja, the ministry did not invite any of the factions for any meeting.

He however directed members of the group to maintain the present status until the federal cabinet was reconstituted.

“This is to inform the public that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development herewith officially disassociates itself from any factional group of the National Youth Council of Nigeria.

“ The public is hereby notified that in exercise of its responsibilities, the ministry has directed the maintenance of status quo ante on all activities of NYCN until the reconstitution of the Federal Executive Council.

“ Consequently, and as a necessary step to forestall any misgivings, the ministry hereby disclaims that it is connected with or responsible for any factional group of the council,’’ Adesola stated.

He advised the public to be circumspect in dealing with any of the factions.

The e NYCN Board of Trustees had disbanded the group’s executive in May, due to crisis arising from parallel congresses that produced two factional executives.

An elective congress was held in Gombe state in July 2018 where Comrade Shagari emerged as national president with his executive members.

Shortly after the Gombe Congress, a factional convention was also held in Port Harcourt with Comrade Sukubo Seraigbe Sukubo emerging as the national president, with his own executive members.