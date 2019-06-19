Ministerial list: Buhari doesn’t need to consult us —APC govs

As president, APC govs celebrate Lawan, Gbaja’s NASS leadership victory

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—All Progressive Governors Forum, yesterday, said it has not discussed the issue of the ministerial lists with President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the president doesn’t need to consult with them before choosing ministers.

This came as the president and governors of All Progressives Congress, APC, in a meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, celebrated the victory of the party in the emergence of the National Assembly presiding officers positions.

The anointed candidates of APC were elected penultimate Tuesday for the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Deputy Speaker of the House, which are the four presiding officers positions.

Briefing State House correspondents after the meeting, Chairman of APC Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said the meeting was to congratulate the president on the party’s victory at the National Assembly election of presiding officers and to thank the president on the various interventions to state governments.

Bagudu, who is the governor of Kebbi State, listed some of the interventions to include Paris Club refunds, budget support fund, which is in form of loan and refund for money expended by states on federal roads.

He said: “This morning (yesterday), Mr. President graciously granted audience to Progressive Governors Forum.

“We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he had on the Progressive Governors Forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan, as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Speaker (House of Representatives) and Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

“Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr. President in all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas, which he campaigned upon and by extension our party, which are security, economy and accountability.

“We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given to states in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encourage economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spending.

“We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth.”

Governor Bagudu further explained that the Progressive Governors Forum used the occasion to thank President Buhari for celebrating the Democracy Day, which was in consistent with the promise he made, adding that it was a major element reflective of his democratic ideals in ensuring that an issue which was so important to many Nigerians has been finally addressed in a way.

Roll call

Present at the meeting were Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, whose colleagues led by Fayemi sang birthday song for him on his 44th birthday.

Others were Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe, Abdulrahman Abdulrazq of Kwara and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa State, of Borno State, Niger State, Abubakar Bello, Mannir Yakubu Deputy Governor of Katsina, and Hadiza Balaraba Deputy governor of Kaduna.