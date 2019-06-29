Ministerial appointments: Women demand 50-50

By Ebunoluwa Sessou, Josephine Agbonkhese & Gabriel Ewepu

AHEAD of submission of names for ministerial appointments to the Senate, an international humanitarian organization, ActionAid Nigeria, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari, to make it 50-50 women appointment and inclusiveness.

This was demanded by the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, as she spoke on issues affecting the participation of women in governance across the states and local government areas.

Obi who has been an activist on human rights and better life for citizens said as an organization that stands for quality citizenship the second tenure of President Buhari should be all inclusive, which those with disability should be considered and given a place to participate in the democratic process.

She also stressed that there are qualified and corruption free Nigerians who are committed and patriotic to national development, therefore Buhari should appoint such people to form his cabinet including parastatals and agencies.

She said: “We have people who are qualified and competent in this country. So we ask President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint qualified and committed people who will render selfless service and are not corrupt and it should be government of inclusiveness; 50-50 for women and this time around people with disability should have representation including people from different segments of the population to ensure inclusiveness and participation in governance.

“I know we have different governing boards and parastatals. He (Buhari) should take into cognizance that this 50-50 should not only be for his cabinet but should be mainstreamed in all the little appointments he will make. In 10 we should have five women and five men.”

On the fight against corruption, the ActionAid Nigeria boss tasked President Buhari to declare ‘total war on corruption’. She added that the fight should be tough this time around in the second term of the President by starting from the top to the bottom in other to recover loots and be used for the betterment of all citizens.

“The government should declare total war on corruption. In this war there should not be choices but there must be sanctions because the current National Assembly has those who have served as governors and others but with one corrupt case or the order still hanging over them.

“Such should be sanctioned as example in the fight against corruption. The fight should be from the top to the bottom and cut across boards according to the law.

“The looting must stop and the money stolen should be brought back because it affects negatively on gender based programmes that the government supposed to carry out for the betterment of Nigerians. So we need to deal with the issue of quality citizenship”, she stated.

President Buhari needs to break the jinx — Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda

For Dr Gloria Laraba Shoda, President, National Council of Women Societies, NCWS, “As an organisation, we have paid him a courtesy visit and advocated that he carried women along if the government must indeed take Nigerians to the next level. He also confessed to us that Nigerian women were doing. That confidence in women, we believe, should reflect in his cabinet this time around. Our 35 percent affirmative action is still lying fallow as we struggle within seven and ten percent.

“We urge Mr President to include more women in this second term especially the ministerial appointments this time as we have lost out in the elective offices. This will be of immense impact to the country and the anti-corruption war because women are known to be less corrupt than men.

“We urge President Buhari to break the jinx and give us at least 35 per cent representation in his cabinet this time around. There are women available for whatever position. After all, we sit in the same classes with men and even outshine them in school”, she added.

Only an adequate representation for women will ensure an impactful leadership — Obibi

Also, Iheoma Obibi, activist cum international development consultant, said, “Our population is made up of men and women and that should adequately be represented in our leadership. The governed need to feel they are part of a process. It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari has not recognized that fact, at least as proven by his last administration.

“Having a leadership that adequately represents the population will give a more holistic view of what different sections of the society needs. This government makes decisions that do not really affect me as a woman; sincerely, I have no idea what they are doing. If you tell them to dig a borehole for a community, they will dig it in a place that is unsafe for a woman to walk through due to potential rapists. If a woman was part of the decision-making from the beginning, she would be able to tell them that such a place is not the safest to dig a borehole for a community.

“Only an adequate representation for women will ensure an impactful leadership for any government and this, President Buhari should understand. His previous administration, in my assessment, did not do any work and co-incidentally, it has fewer women. This time, things should be done differently for a more holistic development for the country”, she opined.

Democracy that excludes half the population from leadership position has a long way to go — Rhoda Prevail Tyoden

Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, National President, Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA in her own submission noted that, “The gap between men and women in representative capacity has to be reduced this time around. It has been proven, and we know it is true, that 50percent of the population that go out to vote are mainly women; so why can the gap not be breached?

“Democracy that excludes half the population from leadership position has a long way to go. Reducing that gap is very key because it is part of creating a responsible and responsive government that we direly need.

“Women are agents of change and are persuasive in their approach to whatever they desire to achieve. With this naturally endowed nature, we can rightly say the wellbeing of Nigerians is dependent on women. You will also find out that successful leaders worldwide have been persuaded at different times to take certain decisions by women and these decisions have affected their societies positively. A woman is a realist; therefore, any democracy that excludes the women population is likely to fail.

“Nigeria has more than enough women to man any position whatsoever. Look at what is happening in Rwanda. The country has 50 percent men and 50 percent women in its government and it has become a known country. Nigeria has wonderful women in every facet of life and we hope President Buhari will give us the chance to express our capabilities”, she said.