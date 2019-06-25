Ministerial appointment: Raging intrigues over Akwa Ibom slot

By Chioma Onuegbu

AS Nigerians wait for President Muhammadu Buhari to constitute his second term cabinet, tension has continued to mount in Akwa Ibom State particularly in the camp of the All Progressives Congress, APC, over who among their leaders and stalwarts should make the ministerial list.

The leaders include immediate past governor of the state, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Senator Ita Enang (senior special assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senate); Senator James Akpanudoedeghe; and Mr Umana Okon Umana.

Among the lot, Akpabio has been in the news following interests that do not want him nominated.

Interestingly the publications advising President Buhari not to consider Akpabio for appointment are coming largely from within his new found party, the APC.

Reliable sources privy to happenings in the party said that those opposed to Akpabio being appointed into Buhari’s cabinet are not different from the political forces that had initially kicked against his joining the APC before the last general election.

Accordingly, the question on the lips of many is whether or not president Buhari would heed to the negative campaigns against Akpabio allegedly sponsored by his detractors.

Some of the party supporters and chieftains have even declined comments on the issue, as they would rather prefer not to project Akpabio’s chances or pre-empt President Buhari’s decision.

Meanwhile, Senator Akpabio’s regular attendance at the National Assembly Election Petition tribunal situated along Metro Road Uyo, in the past two weeks and since it commenced hearing on his election matter is arousing the people’s curiosity.

Even many, especially members of the PDP have been forced to assume that Senator Akpabio may have lost faith in his chances of making the ministerial list.

This is even as some supporters of the APC speculated last week that Senator John Akpanudoedeghe may likely get the Akwa Ibom ministerial slot.

The speculation was that president Buhari asked the immediate past Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma to recommend somebody from the state and he recommended Senator John Akpanudoedeghe.

While majority of Akwa Ibom people refused to buy into that, some supporters of Senator Akpanudodeghe preferred to wait for the dust to settle.

A reliable APC source who spoke to Vanguard in confidence simply said, “I have also heard about something like that but I cannot make any comment on it now. I will prefer to wait for the dust to settle first before I can say anything”

Even the body language of Akpabio’s former allies, associates in the PDP and even his kinsmen from Ikot Ekpene senatorial district after the 2019 general election shows that they are still very much concerned over his defection to the APC, even though they appear not to be losing sleep over it.

A non partisan politician told Vanguard in confidence: “For me, among the nominees Senator Godswill Akpabio would have been the best candidate for Akwa Ibom. On the other hand Akpanudoedeghe deserves to be rewarded on the ground of his loyalty to the party.

“He has been very loyal and dedicated to the party since the days of Action Congress of Nigeria, and he has continued to work for the party. If the selection will be based on party loyalty, I think he qualifies for it”

Some analysts have even argued that if Akpabio is not considered for the ministerial appointment, that he would be given Ambassadorial position.

But others have expressed the opinion that they would not be surprised if Akpabio returns to the PDP if he failed to be appointed into Buhari’s cabinet and also lose out in the ongoing legal battle between him and Dr. Chris Ekpenyong.

The legal battle between the duo have attracted a lot of attention and aroused interest than other ongoing election petitions including the governorship election petition.

The hearing session at the National Assembly Election petition tribunal which is expected to be completed this week has been dramatic and revealing as witnesses testify.