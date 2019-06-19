Ministerial appointment: Nwanyanwu counsels Buhari to learn from 2015 delay

…Wants fringe political parties de-registered

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – National chairman of the Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Dan Nwanyanwu, Tuesday, advised President Muhammadu Buhari to within the next 30 days transmit a list of his ministerial nominees to the Senate for confirmation, to avoid what he called a repeat of what played out in 2015 when he waited for about five months to constitute his cabinet.

Nwanyanwu gave the advice shortly after the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting in Abuja. According to him, President Buhari must imbibe the lessons of recent history by ensuring that no time is wasted in his second term in office.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, the ZLP boss noted that Nigerians were anxiously awaiting the transmission of the ministerial list to the Senate following the successful inauguration of the 9th Assembly last week.

He said: “We expect President Muhammadu Buhari to do better than he did during his first tenure as it relates to the time to constitute his cabinet. We are expecting that in the next 30 days, he should be sending the list of his ministers to the Senate for confirmation. I do not think Nigerians are in a position to wait as long as that (five months) again. I believe he has learned a lot lessons and I am sure he will not keep us waiting more than necessary. Nigerians are expecting that if not before the end of June, by early July, his list of ministers should be with the National Assembly.”

He also called for competence as the overall determining factor in the appointment of ministers, warning that giving ministerial positions to people without a proven track record of performance may spell doom for the nation.

“We expect to see patriots, people with knowledge and who are determined to work for this country. We do not want ministers who just want to sit down and answer the title, ministers. We want people with capacity and he (Buhari) should ensure that those key critical areas of our development like economy, health, housing and transportation, are given to well tested people who are ready to sacrifice for this nation. We can no longer take excuses.

“The President has gotten all he wanted in the National Assembly. He is controlling both Houses. He has no reason to give Nigerians excuses anymore as to why he will not perform or why he did not choose good and credible Nigerians, whether they are in the All Progressives Congress, APC or in other parties. Once Nigerians believe those people have the capacity to perform, he should take them on board. He is now the President of everybody. I am not unaware that there are some people in the leadership of APC who may want everything to come from APC even when they know that they do not have everything as we have tested them for four years. The President should not go that way,” he added.

On the call in some quarters for de-registration of some political parties that failed to make impact in the 2019 elections, Nwanyanwu said the development will help sanitize the political space even as he berated some parties for laziness, waiting only to line up behind candidates of well established parties in exchange for monetary incentives.

While saluting Nigerians for their participation in the elections, Nwanyanwu however lamented that the polls “did not reflect a marked improvement on the standards established in 2015.”

The NEC was attended by key party functionaries including former Ondo state governor, Dr. Segun Mimiko.