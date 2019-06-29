MILK WAR! Cows vs humans – Are cows replacing humans in breastfeeding?

By Chioma Obinna

I n Nigeria today, breastfeeding is fast losing its glory. This may not be unconnected with the fact that nearly 80 per cent of children are fed infant formula while only 29 per cent are breastfed exclusively. According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, breastfeeding is sufficient and beneficial for infant nutrition in the first six months of life. Medical experts have also found that breastfeeding immediately after birth also helps the uterus contract, hence reducing the mother’s postpartum blood loss. Despite evidenced-based benefits of breastfeeding findings by Saturday Vanguard show that cow milk is gradually winning over human milk in the baby feeding battle. Excerpts:.

When a girl-child gets to puberty stage, one of the first changes that occur includes gradual enlargement of her breasts, unlike the boys who remain flat-chested. According to scientists, in the primate world, plump breasts last only as long as breastfeeding does except in humans where women are busty all the time even after menopause and it has been proven that a woman’s breasts are only filled with milk after she gives birth. This aptly explained the superiority of human breasts milk over animals.

Although, the Global Breastfeeding Advocacy Initiative, led by UNICEF and WHO, has been at the forefront of the efforts to improve breastfeeding rates in Nigeria, further investigation by Saturday Vanguard, revealed that the choice of cow milk against human milk has eaten deep into the fabrics of Nigerian mothers.

According to an attendant in a popular supermarket in Ago Area of Lagos, infant formula is one of the products that sell fast in the baby department.

“We sell a lot of infant formula products here. Many families even buy in cartons. Some of the popular products go for N2, 200 and N3500.

“It is not true that it is only rich men’s wives that are buying infant formula. Even women of lower class also go for higher infant formulas as well. Some women believe that those that cost more are better than those that sell as low as N1, 800.”

However, the recent happenings in Nigeria may be saying otherwise. The big question today is-why will humans prefer cow milk instead of their superior God’s given milk? Thousands of Nigerian women have joined the bandwagon of those in favour of breast milk substitutes even when they have no health challenges. Even women, whose husbands cannot afford infant formulas are made to go through a lot of financial stress in an effort to purchase these products sold at exorbitant prices. It is becoming a status thing among Nigerian women.

Most of these women hide under several excuses including their career, work, beauty and to avoid breast sagging.

One of such women is Mrs Iloh Jerry, a mother of three. For her, cow milk popularly known as infant formula was the only option for her to feed her baby not because she does not know the many benefits of breastfeeding but because she claimed she cannot combine her job and exclusive breastfeeding.

“I was only able to breastfeed exclusively for two months and two weeks before my resumption date at work. For a working mother, it is not easy to breastfeed exclusively. Where will I keep my baby while at work? We have no crèche in my office. Every week, my baby takes not less than two tins of one of the popular infant formulas and that costs us not less than N5, 000 per week excluding other expenses for the baby. It was not easy but I had no chance,” she said.

However, Iloh has denied her child the importance of human milk which science has proven to be a complex living substance like blood with a long list of active germ-fighting and health-promoting ingredients.

Iloh is not alone in her ignorance. Janet Aku also believes that breastfeeding was for jobless and poor women. For her, while will parents who can afford infant formula stick to exclusive breastfeeding. According to Janet, she has no reason to stick herself with exclusive breastfeeding now or in the future. “I am working and my husband is working. We can afford it. So why will I punish myself,” she said.

“I don’t believe in the stories that breast milk is the best for babies. There is advanced baby milk products that are recommended by medical doctors that are of the same grade with infant formula, so if one can afford them, why not. I just don’t want to look old because I want to breastfeed exclusively,” she told Saturday Vanguard.

Also, the case of Nancy Obidimma was not different. The medical personnel who should have advised her well failed to do so. In fact, they bought the first tin of infant formula. According to her, she could not initiate breastfeeding within 30 minutes of birth as recommended by the WHO because of complications of pregnancy. She had a preterm birth (premature baby) as a result; her baby was kept away from her for six weeks.

“I started with infant formula and today, I rarely breastfeed my baby because he is used to it. The hospital where I delivered bought milk for my baby and was using a syringe to feed the baby instead of expressing my milk for my baby. Today, it has not been easy as I spent not less than N5, 500 per week for two tins of milk and I was told that as the baby progresses in age, the number of the tins may increase.”

Nancy’s case revealed the continued violation of the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes (BMS), national regulations by manufacturers of BMS products, ignorance of health practitioners, nursing mothers crave for breastmilk substitutes and inappropriate infant feeding, are major contributors to child mortality in Nigeria.

Iloh, Janet and Nancy were lucky to have their babies alive but many mothers have lost their babies due to diarrhoea associated with poor handling of infant formula. Such was the case of Grace Adebayo who was unfortunate to lose her baby to diarrhoea. Grace had all going well for her until she developed diarrhoea a month after. Within few hours, the baby was rushed to the hospital. The baby was dehydrated, treated and discharged. A few days later, the diarrhoea came back but this time more serious. Efforts to save the baby proved abortive. Grace lost her child.

Sadly, these women are ignorant of the effect of their action on the national economic development and the significant impact on family budgets and potential risk to child health.

However, studies have shown several challenges surrounding infant formula. Investigations have shown that due to high cost of infant formula, some families resort to unsafe practices such as skipping meals and adding more water in the milk as well as adding cereal in the milk.

According to the 2018 National Demographic Health Survey, NDHS, contrary to the recommendation that children underage six months be exclusively breastfed, only 29 percent were of the age group was exclusively breastfed. In addition to breast milk, 39 percent of these young children consume plain water, 4 per cent consume non-milk liquids, 4 percent consume other milk, and 22 percent consume complementary foods. Again, 15 per cent of infants under age 6 months are fed using a bottle with a nipple, a practice that is discouraged because of the risk of illness to the child.

In a report by WHO, half of all diarrhoea diseases and one-third of all respiratory infections in children in low-and middle-income countries like Nigeria could be prevented with increased breastfeeding. Unfortunately, this remains a tall dream in Nigeria.

The report shows that children who are breastfed perform better in intelligence tests, and less likely to be overweight or obese, and less prone to diabetes later in life. Also, mothers who breastfeed also reduce their risk of developing breast and ovarian cancers. At current breastfeeding rates, an estimated 20 000 deaths from breast cancer are prevented and an additional 20 000 could be saved if rates improved”, the world health body said in a report.

To promote breastfeeding, the World Health Assembly adopted the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes in 1981 to protect the public from inappropriate marketing strategies. Today, the code is weakly enforced in Nigeria among many other countries. But WHO says, aggressive marketing of breast-milk substitutes is undermining efforts to improve breastfeeding rates, with global sales expected to reach US$ 70.6 billion by 2019.

Reacting to the situation in a report, a director in the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Abdulsalam Ozigis said: “Once the breastfeeding rate is dwindling, it encourages improper marketing of breastmilk substitutes. We are not saying it is an illegal product but we are saying every animal should feed its kind with its own brand of milk. It is only the women that are feeding their own kind with lower animal milk and that is absurd.

“One of the challenges of ensuring proper feeding of infants has been the continued violation of the International Code of Marketing of Breastmilk Substitutes (BMS) and national regulations by manufacturers of BMS products.

Ozigis added that the ignorance of health practitioners, who have constantly supported the wrong practice, has also contributed to the gravity of violation currently being practised in Nigeria.

He traced the poor breastfeeding rate in Nigeria to Violation of BMS Code, adding that mothers in the workplace should be encouraged by providing lactation rooms as well as ensuring six months maternity leave for women.

In a chat with Saturday Vanguard, the Head of Nutrition in the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Chris Isokpunwu the human milk is made for human babies and cow milk is made for the cow babies and this is because the breast milk has been made specifically for the child and the mother has the capacity to breastfeed her child.

“Some people don’t breastfeed their children because of ignorance, the mother when she delivered has the capacity to breastfeed her baby from the first month of life without water and nothing else but breast milk because it contains everything that the child needs. It contains all the nutrients, antibodies that protect the child from illnesses that the child can be exposed to and without that first six months of life the child is very vulnerable and any little exposure can challenge the health of the child.”

Risks in Infant formula

On the risks of infant formula, Isokpunwu explained is the fact that although it has been made with the infant in mind, it cannot be as good as breast milk. While the breast milk changes according to the age of the child, infant milk remains the same from the first day you bought it till the last day.

“The risks are numerous. It exposes children to allergic reactions and other risks revolve around its preparation. Infant formula does not have those nutrients that are naturally situated in the breast milk because the composition of the breast milk changes with the age of the child and as the child is growing the composition of the breast milk changes but the infant milk does not. The means of preparation is not also guaranteed. What is the guarantee of the water you are using for preparing the formula?

Again, the incidence of diarrhoea is high amongst children that are fed on infant formula than children that are breastfed.

According to that the Intelligent Quotient of a child breastfed is higher than the one fed with infant formula.

Breastfeeding and breast sagging.

On breast sagging, he said: “Breast feeding is not responsible for breast sagging if women take care of their breast well their breast won’t sag and even if she does not breastfeed and don’t take care of her breast properly, like proper handling and support for the breast it sags.

Again, working mothers can express breast milk for the child before going to work and that one can hold her until she comes back from work.

“Some offices have crèches close to the office where the mothers can take some breastfeeding break to feed her child and go back to work. We are encouraging companies to support mothers in breastfeeding break and also maternity entitlements.”

He regretted that many mothers are yet to understand that the maternity leave was actually for them to focus on breast feeding their children instead they believe that the maternity leave was for them to rest.

Stating that the society has a role to play in breastfeeding, he said husbands need to support their wives in terms of reducing the workload at home.

However, as what health watchers described as ‘battle of supremacy’ between cow milk and human milk ranges, WHO says breastfeeding is an unequalled way of providing ideal food for the healthy growth and development of infants, hence the need for agencies involved in the International Code of Marketing of Breast-Milk Substitutes to ensure full implementation in the country.