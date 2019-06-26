Mikel Obi loses first team shirt as Super Eagles beat Guinea

Super Eagles on Wednesday defeated defeated Guinea in Egypt, to become the first team to qualify for the second round knockout stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019.

The only goal of the march was scored by kenneth omeruo in the second half.

Also Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr dropped team’s captain Mikel Obi from the starting lineup for the crucial Group match with the Guinea national team.

Arsenal’s starlet Alex Iwobi played the number 10 role of the former Chelsea star.

Striker Ighalo has also replaced Paul Onachu in the game that is ongoing in Alexandria.