Mental health:  ‘Unbreakable’ movie shows in port-Harcourt

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The screening of the blockbuster film, Unbreakable which is scheduled to take place on 21st June 2019, will hold at the University of Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

It comes courtesy of the Unbroken Partnership Ltd., the producers of UNBREAKABLE and the Institute of Arts and Culture, University of Port-Harcourt.

UNBREAKABLE is a gripping romantic drama that takes viewers on a journey through what a new husband (Chidi) does when his new wife (Ikepo) begins to exhibit confusing and conflicting symptoms, just after their marriage.

Written by Sola Osofisan, Produced by Buky Campbell and Directed by Ben Chiadika, the producers of UNBREAKABLE hope with this movie to highlight the ongoing conversation on the state of mental healthcare in Nigeria and the sub-continent.

The new movie will be showing to a select number of students and faculty at the University. Admission will be strictly by invitation via the student body and organizations.

Filmed on locations in and around Lagos, UNBREAKABLE features Nollywood’s A-list artistes such as multiple award winning actor, the sensational O.C. Ukeje, A’rese Emokpae, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ebele Okaro- Onyiuke, Bimbo Manuel, Wendy Lawal, John Dumelo and Uche Mac-Auley.

Bimbo Manuel, an alumnus of UniPort, and A’rese Emokpae, winner of The Voice 2016 who plays Ikepo in the movie will be live at the screening. Also expected are special guests Heads of departments, The Dean and the Vice Chancellor of the university