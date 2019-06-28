Meka Olowola wins PR and Image Management Award

Institute of Management Consultants fellow and Managing Partner of Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola, was bestowed the Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management award while Zenera Consulting emerged the Outstanding Brand Management Company of the Year at the 2019 National Marketing Stakeholders Summit & Brand and Advertising Awards of Excellence.

The awards were conferred on the brand following a meticulous selection process involving several nominees and judges. The bestowments give substance to the cutting-edge solutions the company offers its clients in areas of strategy, reputation management, branding and advertising.

Commenting on the honours, Olowola said: “With heightened demand for cost effective cutting-edge marketing, 2018 witnessed several exceptionally high-octane creative campaigns. It is, therefore, very gratifying that it is against this backdrop that all our hard work was adjudged worthy of these awards by the very industry itself. Whilst saying a big thank you to outstanding talents in the Zenera Group and other stakeholders, we reinstate our commitment to continuing to delight clients and peers in a sustainable and all-inclusive manner.”

Olowola’s recognition stemmed from his vast contribution to the growth of the indigenous public relations and reputation management sector in his 25-year career. According to John Ajayi, Marketing Edge’s Editor, “[Meka Olowola’s] emergence as Marketing Edge Innovative Leadership in PR and Image Management Awardee, which we are reluctant to describe as an award, was a product of painstaking review and assessment of your immense contributions to the pace-setting and front-running status of Zenera Consulting as a full service Branding and Public Relations (PR) firm in Nigeria.

[It is] needless to say that not only are you a respected and celebrated PR professional and brand builder per excellence, the name Meka Olowola has become a brand in integrated marketing communication circles across and beyond the shores of Nigeria, hence the informed decision of our editorial board and management to confer on you this award. Indeed, among all the individuals and personalities considered, you stood head over shoulders in the crowd,’’ Ajayi added.

Zenera Consulting is a full-service integrated marketing communications and reputation management firm boasting a diverse clientele list that includes Tier 1 companies in all the major business sectors. It would be recalled that in 2017 the brand also emerged Most Inspiring Agency at the MarketingWorld Awards in Ghana.

As a company enshrined in the esteemed principles of sustainability, Zenera heeds to the notion of business as development partners through constant contribution and sponsorship of impactful causes across the country. In 2018, Zenera partnered with Lakeshore Cancer Centre and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on a 3.4-kilometre walk to raise awareness for cancer as part of the events held in commemoration of its fifth-year anniversary. Likewise, the company partnered with the University of Lagos Chapter of KB Klub in 2016 to bring to fore the deleterious effects of drug abuse on human life.