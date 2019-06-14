MC Galaxy on gifting spree as he surprises TSpize, Ubi Franklin

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Nigerian musician and MCG Empire boss, Innocent Udeme, better known as MC Galaxy seems to be in his own season of surprises as he recently bought his long time producer, T-Spize a Mercedes Benz, and gifted his old friend Ubi Franklin a sum of three million naira.

The ‘Go Gaga’ crooner, who started his gifting with Victor Raymond Ngubor a.k.a T-Spize a Benz earlier in the week, said that the act was to appreciate the loyal producer who stuck with him for half a decade.

According to him, T-Spize did not receive the full payment while producing his hit track ‘Sekem’ five years ago. This act of kindness then compelled him to return the favor by buying a new car for him.

The astonished producer while sharing a video of how he got his surprise car, was grateful to the singer and said he looked forward to doing more hit songs with him.

“Five years ago, we made Sekem. Five years later my brother @mcgalaxymcg bought me a Benz. I’m very grateful for this gift my brother. More hits, more money to come,” he said.

Moving forward, Ubi Franklin was the next to get a surprise as a result of the help he rendered the music executive some seven years ago.

While sharing a photo of a written cheque of N3 million in Ubi’s name on his Instagram page, Galaxy wrote:

“Seven years ago I needed help to pay house rent, the total I needed was 350k. So I asked a lot people for help, and no one could help me, so one of those days I went to Ubi Franklin house that I needed help with rent and he gave me 100k and cloths and I was able to hustle money to add and pay my rent. So, I know I cannot pay him back for the favors and values but this is a token of appreciation to say thank you for everything.”

Reacting in appreciation, Ubi said:

“Oil dey your head brother. Thank you for everything and that other thing you did. God bless you too. @mcgalaxymcg I appreciate this gift. May God bless you always, though I wasn’t expecting anything in return.”

The question on the lips of fans is who is the next to get a Galaxy gift?