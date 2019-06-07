Mbisiogu urges Gov Ihedioha to prioritise industrilisation

By Tolulope Oke

CHAIRMAN of Blue Diamond Logistics, and Shanghai Engineering Works, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, has called on the Imo State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha to prioritise the reconciliation of the people of the state in order to have the needed peace required for development of the state.

He also urged the governor to consider industrilisation of the state as an important task, noting that an industrilised Imo could become the economic hub of the Southeast.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Owerri, Mbisiogu, who said he was impressed by the emergence of the governor, said efforts should be made to have a sustainable power supply in the state. He urged the governor to engage foreign investors on Energy power supply, especially around the industrial zones in the state

In his words: “As a stakeholder in the Imo project, I consider it very imperative to welcome the governor to the helms of affairs, and as well, bring to his notice, our desire for the state. Imo has the potentials to become an economic hub. We have the industries, manpower and the resource to achieve that. What is required is a leadership with vision and rigour. There is no doubt that our amiable governor is an embodiment of these leadership qualities.

“The governor should create mini industrial parks in all the 27 local government areas in Imo. The industries should focus mainly on food, meat and fruit processing among others. With this, more jobs would be created and unemployment will be on the low.

“Therefore, we implore him to see industrilisation of the state as an important task to accomplish. We implore him to put machinery in place that would address all the challenges that militate against industrialization and employment in our state by creating the enabling business environment to attract investors. Also, the governor should engage captain of Industries in IMO state on a around table discussion.

Security of life and property is very imperative because no meaningful development takes place In a hostile environment where thugs are allowed to penetrate and act on sensitive areas to operate freely.

“Consequently, we urge our governor to begin the task of reconciling people of different leanings in order to achieve the needed rebirth in Imo. As a committed indigene of the state, I pledge to support all initiatives aimed at taking our state to lofty heights. Every son and daughter of this state should support Governor Emeka Ihedioha to succeed in rebuilding Imo State. This is our collective task.’’