Mbari Uno floats Design Hub in Lagos

Mbari Uno has concluded plans to launch a design hub in Lagos so as to drive economic growth through human capital development.

Scheduled to hold in Ikeja on July 1, 2019, the hub is also a community-focused centre for designers.

A statement by the Hub Maneger, Julia Obinna said the launch which is aimed at showcasing the Hub and its facilities.

She added that the event would feature a product exhibition, workshop, audio recording, photo sessions, meal tasting, Chef’s Day for design enthusiasts and professionals.

The statement reads:”Within the Hub, there are named spaces that offer different things. The Show Room is a combination of a concept store, reading room, and a lounge. This malleable space can be used for product and art exhibitions. It can serve as a reading room and small fire culture events such as poetry reading and digital product presentations. There is Kol’s Bistro which is a char-grill based serving locally inspired delicious cuisine, drink, and coffee among others. The Work Room is an open plan co-working space that is designed to inspire collaboration and innovation. There is a Learn Room which is an auditorium styled space that can sit up to 35 persons and is used for seminars, meeting, and training among other things. For Multimedia, there is Sylvan Studios, which is a photo, audio, and video recording and creating facility.”

The hub offers a prime space for design professionals, practitioners and design enthusiasts and make social impact through our proprietary exhibitions.