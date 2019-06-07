Mass com graduate makes N30m from furniture annually, N100m from Sokoto Assembly

Mr. Mathew Adejo, a 35-year-old Mass Communication graduate, said on Friday that he makes an average of N30 million annually from furniture making.

Adejor, who also holds a Masters Degree in Mass Communication, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna that he ventured into furniture making about nine years ago to satisfy his cravings for creativity.

“I ventured into furniture making after I completed the compulsory National Youth Service Corps about nine years ago because of the urge for creativity to build something new from my imagination.

“I went to a Turkish Furniture company in Kaduna to learn the trade because of the love I have for furniture making, where I believe my imagination and creativity is quite strong.

“After a few months, the company noticed my interest and passion and decided to take me to Turkey for a six months training to sharpen my creative skills that will help me bring my imagination into reality.

He said he came back and established his business enterprise “and the money started flowing in,” he said.

He said that due to his professionalism, skills, unique designs and the quality of his job, he was able to secure a contract to furnish the Sokoto State House of Assembly and some offices in 2015.

“That job earned me about a N100 million that year.

“I also furnished some offices and the conference room of the National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna and supplied furniture for the Senate Building of Bayero University, Kano in 2013.

“I equally furnished a Student Social Centre Auditorium and a department at Federal University of Technology, Akure, Secretary to the State Government Office Complex, Gombe State, and the library of Federal University Dutsinma. (NAN)