Marry me, or I die, says lady arraigned for breach of peace

By Chris Onuoha

A 34-year-old lady, Beatrice Anyanwu was brought before Ojo Magistrate Court, in Ojo Local Government Area for a case of harassment and breach of peace.

The lady was arraigned by the Ojo Police Division, Lagos on a charge of engaging in a life-threatening behaviour and invasion of privacy of one Mr. Simon Nwalue, a 54-year-old businessman at his shop in Alaba International market. Beatrice, who is an unmarried petty trader, attends the same church (not mentioned) with Nwalue.

The prosecutor, Inspector Uche Oguamanam while reading out the charges said the defendant had threatened the petitioner at his shop saying:

She was quoted to have said: “Holy spirit said you are my husband. You must marry me by force or I will die.”

Inspector Uche added that the lady knew that the man is married with four children.

Anyanwu who is a member of the prayer group in the church was said to be desperate for marriage.

She had told Nwalue that the Holy Spirit told her that he is her husband. This didn’t go down well with the man who handed her over to the police for his safety and that his family.

The prosecutor said she was charged with conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, saying the action contravened Section 168 D of the Lagos State law.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Magistrate of Ojo Magistrate Court, Ademola Adesanya, after taking her plea, urged her to stop engaging in unpleasant public conduct.